SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

