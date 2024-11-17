SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
Shares of ICUCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
