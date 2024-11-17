Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 80,807 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,807 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Nomad Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,539,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NOMD opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

