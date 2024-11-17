Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $7.46 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Target by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after purchasing an additional 279,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,031,000 after acquiring an additional 435,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,094,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,131,000 after acquiring an additional 272,521 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

