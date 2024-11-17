Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 57.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

