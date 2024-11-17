Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

