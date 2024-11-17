SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,655 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises 1.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SentinelOne by 41.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SentinelOne by 26.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

SentinelOne Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of S opened at $26.11 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,637,710.01. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,513.40. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.