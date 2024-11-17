Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Short Interest Update

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 3,566,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.09.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 184.60% and a negative net margin of 1,972.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Serve Robotics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $333,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SERV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

