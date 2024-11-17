Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,781,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 1,448,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHJBF opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.64.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

