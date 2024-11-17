Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after purchasing an additional 473,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

