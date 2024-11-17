Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $192.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.03.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

