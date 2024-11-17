Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $108.18 Million (SHOGGOTH)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 1,093.1% higher against the dollar. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a total market cap of $108.18 million and $30.87 million worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,763.34 or 1.00146385 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,551.67 or 0.99912827 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster.

Buying and Selling Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.10278093 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $29,301,341.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

