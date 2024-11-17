Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Jessica Hertz Sells 26,672 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jessica Hertz sold 26,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.33, for a total transaction of C$4,009,702.63.

TSE SHOP opened at C$152.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$72.36 and a 1 year high of C$161.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

