Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Declines By 18.6%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 896,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $902.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

