Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Declines By 9.0%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,677,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,941,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at C$0.02 on Friday. Argosy Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Argosy Minerals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argosy Minerals
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.