Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Declines By 9.0%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,677,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,941,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at C$0.02 on Friday. Argosy Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get Argosy Minerals alerts:

About Argosy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. The company's flagship project is the 77.5% owned Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions and mining easement right landholdings located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.