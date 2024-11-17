Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Decreases By 8.9%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 988,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 1,182,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,099. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after buying an additional 5,164,084 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,699,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 861,541 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $13,719,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $13,629,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

