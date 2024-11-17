Short Interest in Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Expands By 40.7%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Avolta Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DUFRY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 116,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,617. Avolta has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.
Avolta Company Profile
