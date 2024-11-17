Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Grows By 27.3%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

CHOLF stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. China Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated oilfield services in China, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Rest of Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Geophysical exploration and engineering survey Services, Drilling Services, Oilfield technical services, and Ship services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.