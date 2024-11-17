Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Increases By 44.7%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 57.55%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,397,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

