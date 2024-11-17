Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Increases By 41.7%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.8 %
GGLS stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.61. 23,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.96.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
