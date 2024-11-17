Short Interest in Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Declines By 35.8%

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,515. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

