Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Rises By 26.0%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 602,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Insider Transactions at FormFactor
In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,897.28. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 351.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 113,296 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $550,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $750,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor
FormFactor Stock Performance
FORM stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FormFactor
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.