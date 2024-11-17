Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Grows By 23.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 34,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,716. Global Blue Group has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

