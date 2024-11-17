Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Rises By 25.9%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 225,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 183,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 131,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,208,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.23 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

