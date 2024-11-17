Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Increases By 52.4%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leafly Price Performance
NASDAQ:LFLYW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,918. Leafly has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Leafly Company Profile
