Short Interest in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Declines By 22.6%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 33,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $82.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LENSAR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 241,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

