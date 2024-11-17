Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Decreases By 21.7%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Lowell Farms Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LOWLF opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.28.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

