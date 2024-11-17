Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declines By 17.1%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 68.94%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
