Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Declines By 17.9%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Mawson Gold Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of MWSNF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Mawson Gold has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.86.
About Mawson Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Gold
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.