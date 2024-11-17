Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Declines By 17.9%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mawson Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MWSNF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Mawson Gold has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

