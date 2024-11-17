Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Decreases By 18.6%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 0.9 %

About Mitsubishi Estate

MITEY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 278,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,371. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

