Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Decreases By 18.6%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 0.9 %
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
