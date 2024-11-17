Short Interest in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Declines By 20.8%

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pineapple Financial Stock Performance

PAPL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 142,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pineapple Financial has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pineapple Financial stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Pineapple Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pineapple Financial

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

