Short Interest in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Grows By 21.7%

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Pyxus International Trading Up 0.4 %
PYYX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 1,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,255. Pyxus International has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.
Pyxus International Company Profile
