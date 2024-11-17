Short Interest in Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Declines By 38.7%

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 2,584,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.2 days.
Quálitas Controladora Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QUCOF remained flat at $7.03 during trading hours on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.
Quálitas Controladora Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quálitas Controladora
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.