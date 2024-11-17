Short Interest in Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Declines By 38.7%

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 2,584,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.2 days.

Quálitas Controladora Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QUCOF remained flat at $7.03 during trading hours on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

