Short Interest in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Decreases By 19.5%

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 26.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $721,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. 1,279,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

