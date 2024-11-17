Short Interest in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Declines By 34.2%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 89,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 18.4 %

Singularity Future Technology stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $1.77. 123,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,113. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 162.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

