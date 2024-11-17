Short Interest in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Declines By 34.8%

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Super League Enterprise from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLE

Super League Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.87. Super League Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 254.70% and a negative net margin of 95.78%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.