Short Interest in THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rises By 20.6%

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 963,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
THG Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THGPF remained flat at C$0.78 on Friday. THG has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80.
THG Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than THG
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.