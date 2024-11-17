Short Interest in THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rises By 20.6%

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 963,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

THG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THGPF remained flat at C$0.78 on Friday. THG has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80.

Get THG alerts:

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.