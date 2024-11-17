Shrub (SHRUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $159.18 Million

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Shrub has a total market cap of $159.18 million and $15.95 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shrub has traded up 570.3% against the US dollar. One Shrub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shrub Profile

Shrub was first traded on June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubhedgehog. The official website for Shrub is shrub.lol.

Buying and Selling Shrub

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.16323624 USD and is up 24.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $18,035,414.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shrub.lol/.”

