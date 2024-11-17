Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.28 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.10 ($0.59). Approximately 1,027,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,356,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.97 ($0.58).

Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.17.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

