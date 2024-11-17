SigmaTron International, Inc. Announces Departure and Appointment of Chief Financial OfficerUNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549_______________FORM 8-K_______________CURRENT REPORTPursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of t

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SigmaTron International’s 8K filing here.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading