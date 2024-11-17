Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

NYSE:GEV opened at $329.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $349.79.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

