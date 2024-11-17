Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $379.29 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $389.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.