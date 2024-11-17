Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 298 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $756.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $753.69 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $985.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,033.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

