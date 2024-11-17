Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.