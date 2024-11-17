Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.67.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
