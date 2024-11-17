Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILOGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 129,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SILO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.13. 221,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.50.

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

