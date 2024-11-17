Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CAO Sells $128,522.50 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) CAO David W. Garner sold 5,090 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $128,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,391.50. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.1 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,323,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,752,000 after buying an additional 413,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,677,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9,443.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,353 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

