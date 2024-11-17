Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Price Performance

SINGY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.