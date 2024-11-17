Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,173,000 after acquiring an additional 176,070 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after purchasing an additional 661,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.