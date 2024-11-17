Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 42.2% in October

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of SOPA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 23,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,943. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 281.27% and a negative net margin of 190.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Society Pass will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

