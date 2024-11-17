SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in October

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,181,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 1,746,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.
SolGold Stock Performance
Shares of SLGGF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SolGold has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About SolGold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolGold
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.