SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in October

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,181,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 1,746,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Shares of SLGGF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SolGold has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

