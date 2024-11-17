Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Solid Power Stock Down 8.3 %

SLDPW opened at $0.11 on Friday. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

